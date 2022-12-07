  • Watch Now
Police in New Jersey investigate possible link between stabbing, arson

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 5:25PM
Police investigate possible arson and stabbing in NJ
Authorities in Maplewoiod are investigating a possible case of arson that may be linked to a stabbing. Anthony Johnson has details.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible arson at a home in New Jersey and its possible connection to a person found stabbed inside the house.

Authorities say flames broke out inside the home on Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Investigators say multiple fires were set inside the home.

A woman who had apparently suffered several stab wounds was seen being taken out of the house.

Also at the scene, investigators were observed bringing in cadaver dogs to search the home.

