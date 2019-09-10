New Jersey Little League team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child

By Natalie Cioffari
GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Little League baseball team and the town's police department are warning residents about a fraudulent email going around soliciting donations for a sick child.

Jim Leonard, president of the Glen Rock Little League baseball team, posted on Facebook on September 6, warning parents and teammates about a fake GoFundMe email account that allegedly appeared to be sent from their organization.

It requested donations for a person named Andrew who has Ewing's Sarcoma. The team's Facebook post said they are "NOT involved in any fundraising efforts for this Real or Fake person."

The town's police department also posted on Facebook, warning residents that, "This is just a new twist on similar frauds that play on people's compassion to take money from them."

With any request for money, police say to make sure that you can verify the person involved via in person or telephone.

Leonard says if anyone received this email and donated to contact the Glen Rock police department immediately.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bergen countyscamfraudgofundmepolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
Police: SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Queens crash
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
Bloomberg pledges $160M to stop kids from vaping
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice with clouds and sun
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Feds target possible taxi loan fraud; Uber, Lyft drivers protest
NYC doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison for overdose deaths
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
More TOP STORIES News