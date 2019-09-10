GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Little League baseball team and the town's police department are warning residents about a fraudulent email going around soliciting donations for a sick child.
Jim Leonard, president of the Glen Rock Little League baseball team, posted on Facebook on September 6, warning parents and teammates about a fake GoFundMe email account that allegedly appeared to be sent from their organization.
It requested donations for a person named Andrew who has Ewing's Sarcoma. The team's Facebook post said they are "NOT involved in any fundraising efforts for this Real or Fake person."
The town's police department also posted on Facebook, warning residents that, "This is just a new twist on similar frauds that play on people's compassion to take money from them."
With any request for money, police say to make sure that you can verify the person involved via in person or telephone.
Leonard says if anyone received this email and donated to contact the Glen Rock police department immediately.
New Jersey Little League team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child
