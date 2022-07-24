Health & Fitness

Boil Water Advisory lifted for several towns in Bergen County, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for seven Bergen County towns after E. coli bacteria was found within the distribution system.

Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia, Palisades Park, and Ridgefield are encouraged to run their faucets for three to five minutes to flush their plumbing.

It is also important to empty and clean automatic ice makers.



New Jersey Water officials say the E. coli was detected following a water main break Monday in Ridgefield.

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



