Boil Water Advisory lifted for several towns in Bergen County, New Jersey

Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia, Palisades Park, and Ridgefield are encouraged to run their faucets for three to five minutes to flush their plumbing.
It is also important to empty and clean automatic ice makers.
New Jersey Water officials say the E. coli was detected following a water main break Monday in Ridgefield.
