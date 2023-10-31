New Jersey business owner touches the hearts of women battling breast cancer with 'chemo care bags'

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local New Jersey business owner wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness Month on a strong note.

Zoe Buchmuller, from New Jersey, has been in the Mary Kay business for 30-plus years and says that the company has changed her life.

"It has given me the gift of raising my kids with a positive 'I can do it' attitude," Buchmuller said. "Money can't buy that and for that I'm forever grateful."

As a cancer survivor herself and a single mom to four children, Zoe wanted to make a difference in the lives of other women around her.

She had a light-bulb moment and decided she was going to use her Mary Kay business to donate "chemo care bags" to patients at a local hospital.

Zoe opened the donation to the public so that people can donate enough to cover half of the cost of each goodie bag. For every $30 contributed, Zoe matched the value.

The goodie bags consisted of a variety of Mary kay products to help chemo patients stay moisturized and comfortable during their treatments.

Alongside the products, she also included fuzzy socks, keychains, bracelets, charms and handwritten cards.

Mary Kay "chemo care" goodie bags being assembled at Forever Sunshine Tanning. Instagram: zoez_beauty_corner

"We are so grateful for Zoe's thoughtful donation," said Holy Name Medical Center's Program Director, Courtney Lozano. "These comfort kits are a sweet gesture that touched many hearts."

On Wednesday, Zoe delivered several boxes of goodie bags to Holy Name's Cancer Center.

1/2 boxes full of goodie bags donated. Courtney Lozano

"We typically hand these out on a patient's first day of chemo treatment," Lozano said. "Patients sometimes feel anxious not knowing what to expect and this helps to lift their spirits."

Zoe does want to continue donations all year long, but does not have the means to do it on her own. Zoe's inbox will remain open for questions, messages and donations.

"There are not enough words," Zoe Buchmuller said. "The feeling was so amazing knowing someone was receiving some light and hope after getting their diagnosis and preparing for the road ahead."

Please click here to find her Mary Kay website and send a private message regarding donations.



Zoe can also be reached via email (zoezcorner@aim.com) or Facebook for more information.

Mary Kay prioritizes building a strong community through makeup and skincare. The company supports all sorts of organizations for cancer research, domestic violence programs, community beautification and more.

