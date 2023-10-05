'Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer' shares new treatment and survivor stories | Watch Sunday on ABC7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Breakthroughs For Breast Cancer," a new WABC-TV special hosted by Liz Cho, will take viewers on a candid journey to explore new treatments and cutting-edge advances in the fight against breast cancer.

The special will debut at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 on Channel 7 and wherever you stream us. It will also be available on demand on Channel 7's website and streaming app.

As doctors learn more about this ever-evolving disease, new guidelines from a U.S. task force are encouraging people to start screening for breast cancer as early as 40. The special will feature stories from breast cancer patients and survivors, all detailing their cancer journey and how early detection helped save their lives, including a New Jersey woman who, after being screened at 41 and undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, is now living cancer-free.

Here are some of the stories and topics that will be featured:

Changes to Radiation Therapy: A new technique lets doctors scan the bodies of cancer patients with beams of light. This breakthrough allows them to pinpoint the precise locations for radiation without the need of dot tattoos that are often painful and lifelong reminders of cancer treatment.

Debunking Breast Cancer as a "Women-Only" Disease: Breast cancer can affect both men and women, and impacts hundreds of people every year. Two men who underwent mastectomies share their cancer stories and discuss the warning signs to look out for.

Being Pregnant with Breast Cancer: New recommendations are allowing women to pause their cancer treatment to get pregnant, and then resume their therapy after giving birth. One woman details her pregnancy journey of delivering a healthy newborn after being diagnosed with the disease.

The Future of Mammography with A.I.: Artificial intelligence has become a leading front in the world of medicine. We'll discuss how A.I. mammography works, which is already showing to be 20% more accurate in detecting breast cancer without increasing the chance of false positives.

Dreaming about Cancer Turns Into Reality: Imagine dreaming one night that you have cancer and then waking up to find out that it's true. One survivor opens up about her unexpected diagnosis and what she's doing with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness about the importance of listening to your own body.

In addition to being available on demand on Channel 7's website and streaming app, the special will be rebroadcast on television at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.