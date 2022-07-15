Police on the Jersey Shore warn thieves are targeting luxury cars

AVALON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the car thieves who stole several luxury vehicles within hours.

The thieves broke into homes in Avalon while the residents were still asleep so they could grab the car keys, police say.

Surveillance photos captured the thieves early Tuesday morning before they stole four cars.



They stole a Bentley, a Mercedes, a BMW, and a Porsche.

Detectives believe they scouted the homes in advance before making their move.

Police are urging people who have cameras or alarm systems to make sure that they are on and working.

