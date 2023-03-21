  • Watch Now
Massive 4-alarm fire destroys church in New Jersey

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center in Florence, NJ.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 12:58AM
Firefighters battling 4-alarm blaze at church in Burlington County
The flames broke out around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road.

FLORENCE, New Jersey -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a church in New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Monday at the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road in Burlington County.

Chopper 6 from Eyewitness News' sister station WPVI was overhead as heavy flames engulfed the structure.

Chopper 6 was overhead on March 20, 2023, as flames destroyed a church in New Jersey.

The fire reached four alarms just before 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

