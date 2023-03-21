Massive 4-alarm fire destroys church in New Jersey

FLORENCE, New Jersey -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a church in New Jersey.
The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Monday at the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road in Burlington County.
Chopper 6 from Eyewitness News' sister station WPVI was overhead as heavy flames engulfed the structure.
The fire reached four alarms just before 7:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
