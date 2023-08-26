Man arrested in New Jersey for sex attack on underage girl in 1984

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An arrest has been made for a sex attack on an underage girl 39 years ago.

Police now have Martin Klose, 64, of Woodbridge, New Jersey in custody. They say Klose committed aggravated sexual assault in 1984.

There is no word yet on where the crime occurred or what led to the arrest after all these years.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosado of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3872 or Detective Stolte of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit at 732-745-4045

ALSO READ | Mother of 5-year-old girl who went missing in Queens facing charges

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.