Paterson construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a delicate rescue operation in New Jersey on Saturday after a construction worker was impaled by a reinforcing bar at a construction site.
Firefighters say the worker fell through an opening in the 8th floor at the site on Market Street in Paterson and onto a rebar one story below, which went through his chest and hip.
It was a challenge for firefighters to get into the building, as it is still under construction. Once they were in, they carefully used a saw to remove the rebar, and then placed the victim on a platform and lowered him to the ground.
The injured worker was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.
It is believed the rebar fortunately missed his major organs.
