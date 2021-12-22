Several New Jersey schools close amid COVID surge

South Orange middle schools will be closed for the rest of the week, while Irvington schools will remain closed through January 10.
In Chatham, schools will do early dismissal this week, and two high schools in Paterson, Eastside and John F. Kennedy, are switching to remote learning.
Governor Murphy said he's looking into launching a "test and stay" program in the new year.
It will allow students exposed to COVID to remain in the classroom after testing negative.
New Jersey continues to see its highest number of COVID cases since last January, when the state peaked with just over 6,900 cases.
Hospitalizations are also above 2,000 for the first time in eight months. Another 34 deaths related to COVID were confirmed on Tuesday.
In Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka is taking additional steps to try to stop the omicron surge, including a new mask mandate.
Masks are now required inside public buildings.
He is also requiring masks for police, firefighters, and emergency personnel regardless of vaccination status.
Montclair has issued a similar vaccine mandate.
Garden State residents can now request to have a free PCR saliva test sent to their house.
But if you want that result before Christmas, you're running out of time.
Vault Health officials say you should request one today for the best chance to get the result back before the weekend.
You can request a test at: learn.vaulthealth.com/nj
