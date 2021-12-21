New Jersey ramps up COVID rapid testing, Newark face mask mandate begins

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is seeing its highest number of cases since last January which includes rising case numbers in schools.All of that is leading to long testing lines.In Paramus, people have been waiting for hours to get tested.The site started turning people away three hours before it closed because of the high demand.Governor Phil Murphy says the state is trying to meet testing needs."We are significantly ramping up our rapid testing capacity throughout the state and folks should go out to get a free rapid test if they are visiting others. To do that, we currently have over 100 free testing sites throughout the state," Murphy said.Meantime, Newark is now requiring facemasks indoors in all public settings, and will "probably" mandate vaccinations in the coming days if positivity rates do not drop."You have to wear your mask. We are coming around with our task force once again and checking. We are checking. If the establishment allows you in without a mask, the establishment will be penalized. It's important that you go into these establishments with a mask," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said on his Facebook update.Baraka said if the city has over 15% positivity for three consecutive days, he will require proof of vaccination to enter businesses."And I think it's going to happen. We are going to put that in place, I'm going to sign an executive order, probably in the next couple of days, in a week or so, that's going to be put into effect in Newark. Brace yourself, get yourself ready," he said.The mask mandate, implemented by Baraka's executive order Monday, goes further than the state's current strong recommendation of mask wearing in areas of "increased risk." It will be re-evaluated after 30 days.Newark has a three-day rolling average of 11.89% as of Dec. 14.