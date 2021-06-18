coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: 70% of adult population in state fully vaccinated

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

70% of adult population in New Jersey fully vaccinated

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey hit its goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million people by the end of the month, and they did it nearly two weeks early.

Governor Phil Murphy said that 4.7 million people represent 70% of the state's adult population.

"We stand right now depending on the metrics, as the number 5 or number 4 state in America in terms of vaccinations of our populations; we are by a significant amount the largest state. So there's Connecticut, Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts. Only Massachusetts comes close in terms of population. It's about two-thirds the size of New Jersey," Governor Murphy said.

The governor will hold an event at Rutgers Medical School at University Hospital to celebrate the accomplishment on Friday at noon.

Meantime, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will open at full capacity this NFL season, the New York Giants announced Thursday.

They will not require face coverings, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative COVID test.

In addition, the stadium will operate cash-free at all concession stands and retail stores. Tailgating will also be permitted.

Also going without masks, New Jersey Transit passengers are no longer required to wear them while waiting on outdoor train and bus platforms.

The new decision aligns with the recent guidance from the CDC that being outdoors is safe.



NJ Transit is believed to be the first transit system in the region to undertake the relaxed mask policy.

Face coverings must still be worn by passengers riding on the system's trains and buses.

ALSO READ: Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden back to full capacity
EMBED More News Videos

The Yankees announced that today's matchup against the Oakland Athletics will be played at a stadium open at 100% capacity.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseymetlife stadiumnew jersey newsnjtransit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors
COVID Updates: NYC allowing outdoor graduations
COVID Updates: US daily deaths under 300 for 1st time in over a year
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for nearly 10% of US cases
TOP STORIES
Wild video: Masked serial subway vandal smashes OMNY sensors
Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden back to full capacity
Teen stabbed to death during fight over parking spot in NYC: Police
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Concern grows over low vaccination rate in some NYC communities
NYC to mark Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
Show More
Heavy flames erupt at auto body shop in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors
Reward increased to $20K after grandmother killed on her birthday
First Responder Friday honors Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles
NYC, Tri-State could see remnants of latest tropical storm
More TOP STORIES News