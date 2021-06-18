New Jersey coronavirus update: 70% of adult population in state fully vaccinated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10805008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Yankees announced that today's matchup against the Oakland Athletics will be played at a stadium open at 100% capacity.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey hit its goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million people by the end of the month, and they did it nearly two weeks early.Governor Phil Murphy said that 4.7 million people represent 70% of the state's adult population."We stand right now depending on the metrics, as the number 5 or number 4 state in America in terms of vaccinations of our populations; we are by a significant amount the largest state. So there's Connecticut, Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts. Only Massachusetts comes close in terms of population. It's about two-thirds the size of New Jersey," Governor Murphy said.The governor will hold an event at Rutgers Medical School at University Hospital to celebrate the accomplishment on Friday at noon.Meantime, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will open at full capacity this NFL season, the New York Giants announced Thursday.They will not require face coverings, proof of vaccination, or proof of negative COVID test.In addition, the stadium will operate cash-free at all concession stands and retail stores. Tailgating will also be permitted.Also going without masks, New Jersey Transit passengers are no longer required to wear them while waiting on outdoor train and bus platforms.The new decision aligns with the recent guidance from the CDC that being outdoors is safe.NJ Transit is believed to be the first transit system in the region to undertake the relaxed mask policy.Face coverings must still be worn by passengers riding on the system's trains and buses.