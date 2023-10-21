2 killed in suspected Teaneck, New Jersey drunk driving crash that left car on its roof

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men have been killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in New Jersey where a BMW wound up on its roof.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday in Teaneck. Police say Teddy Mejia, 32, was driving along Teaneck Road when he hit a tree.

Mejia survived the crash with injuries, but two passengers died at the scene. Police have not released their names.

Mejia was taken to the hospital. He will be jailed upon his release. Charges against him include vehicular homicide.

ALSO READ: Plans announced for new building at Monmouth University that will house Bruce Springsteen archives

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.