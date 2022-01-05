Traffic

Multiple crashes reported on area roads due to icy, slick conditions

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Multiple crashes due to slick roads and icy conditions have jammed rush hour traffic on the Pulaski Skyway and other locations in New Jersey and New York.

All outbound lanes of the Pulaski Skyway were closed after crashes including one in the southbound lanes in Kearny and another northbound in Newark.



There was also a report of two Newark police officers injured while operating at the closure at Raymond Boulevard.

Additionally, southbound truck Routes 1&9 were closed due to an accident at Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City.

Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke report on the slick conditions and multiple crashes across parts of New Jersey and New York.



And two separate crashes were reported on the Goethals Bridge connecting Staten Island and Elizabeth, NJ.

And on I-287 in Westchester County, all westbound lanes were blocked due to a multi-vehicle pileup between exits 9 (Hutchinson River Pkwy) and 9A (I-684)

An estimated 20 vehicles were involved.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of NY, NJ today; tracking snow Thursday into Friday

Winter Weather Advisory: Sam has details as the National Weather Service issues a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of New York and New Jersey for this morning.



Other ice-related crashes reported in New Jersey:
-Route 22 west near Bloy Street
-Route 22 east near the Garden State Parkway
-Route 22 east at Springfield Road

-Route 34 both ways at Springhill Road - all lanes closed

Other ice-related crashes reported in New York:
-Williamsburg Bridge - Manhattan-bound side
-I-287 west of exit 9 - multiple accidents
-I-287 at exit 8W - overturned truck
-I-684 south near exit 3 - multiple crashes

