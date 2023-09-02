Police shoot man who allegedly lunged at officers with knife in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police officers in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Friday.

Authorities say officers with the Franklin Township and New Brunswick police departments responded to a report of an assault involving a man with a knife on Route 27 near Mitchell Avenue.

They say officers attempted to deescalate the situation, however, the man allegedly lunged at the officers with the knife.

Officers then shot at the man and struck him.

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson where he is in stable condition.

An active and ongoing investigation is underway into the shooting.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732)745-4054.

