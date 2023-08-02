4 people killed when roof collapses during fire in Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were killed after the roof a building collapsed during a fire in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a building on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

First responders found a fully engulfed two-story building.

A female victim was rescued from the back of the building and taken to Community Medical Center for treatment to her injuries.

Officials say there were four additional victims inside the building.

Attempts were made to rescue them, but the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

The four victims were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.