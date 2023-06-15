A wake will be held for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista. He died while trying to save his teenage daughter from drowning on the Jersey Shore.

Wake for FDNY firefighter who died rescuing daughter from drowning on Jersey Shore

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wake is set to be held for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned while trying to rescue his daughter in New Jersey.

Batista was pulled from the water off Avon by the Sea last Friday.

He jumped into the water after his teenage daughter was stuck in a rip current.

First responders saved her in time, but Batista didn't make it.

He was a 15-year veteran of the FDNY and was assigned to Engine Company 226.

Both the wake and Friday's funeral will be held in Fair Lawn:

Visitation

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vander Plaat Colonial Home

13-31 Saddle River Road

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Second Visitation

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Vander Plaat Colonial Home

13-31 Saddle River Road

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Funeral Service

Friday, June 16th, 2023 11:00 a.m.

Vander Plaat Colonial Home

13-31 Saddle River Road

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

