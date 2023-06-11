Father who died rescuing teen daughter from drowning in New Jersey was FDNY firefighter

AVON BY THE SEA, New Jersey (WABC) -- An FDNY firefighter has died trying to rescue his teenage daughter from drowning in New Jersey.

Rescue teams pulled Mark Batista from the waters off Avon on the Sea on Friday morning.

The veteran firefighter jumped into the water after his daughter got stuck in a rip current.

First responders did manage to save his daughter in time and safely return her to the shore.

The FDNY released a statement on Saturday night saying,

"We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore. Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing."

Batista was a 15-year veteran of the FDNY and was assigned to Engine Company 226.

His funeral plans have not yet been released.

