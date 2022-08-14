Firefighter seriously injured battling Newark apartment fire

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A firefighter was seriously injured battling heavy flames and smoke at an apartment in New Jersey.

The fire broke out in the fourth-floor unit of a building on Clinton Avenue in Newark early Saturday.

The firefighter is being treated for burns to his hands, neck, and head.

The flames were contained to the fourth floor of the building - although lower floors did sustain water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

