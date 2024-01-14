River waters begin to recede in Paterson as residents struggle to deal with aftermath

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Passaic River has receded from major flood stage down to moderate days after the city of Paterson was battered by storms. However, the lingering effects has dampened the spirit of many residents.

The aftermath finds homeowners now pumping out water as neighborhoods remain engulfed by standing water from the Passaic River, which overspilled its banks last week after another round of rain slammed the Tri-State.

Vehicles at an auto body shop were seen sitting under inches of floodwater, while many residents find themselves overcome by frustration.

"You wake up and what you see is just water. It's hard," said one resident. "I rather just relocate my life and live a peaceful life and not deal with this."

Anthoyn Carlo has the latest from Paterson.

The water damage and destruction drew the attention of Governor Phil Murphy, who surveyed the damage in the area on Saturday.

"These storms are becoming more frequently more intensity," said Gov. Murphy. "Shame on us if we don't get ahead of it. We've done a lot over the past six years. But it's quite clear we have more to do."

Earlier this month, Murphy announced $10 million in funding to elevate or buy-out flood-insured properties in the areas impacted by recent flooding in the December storm.

At the Center City Mall, a pop-up shop was established to help flood victims get back on their feet.

"That's why we have this pop-up shop, so that anyone unsheltered can shop with dignity," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

As the flood waters on Bergen Street slowly and temporarily shrink, some residents suggest building a barrier on the street to prevent river spilling into their homes.

"It's too many people affected by this," said Luis Cruz, a Paterson resident.

