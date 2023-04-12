NJ crews battle 2,500-acre forest fire in Manchester Twp.; evacuated residents able to return home

John Del Giorno gives us a live update on the flames burning through parts of Manchester Township.

Newscopter7 was overhead as flames continued to spread Wednesday morning.

MANCHESTER TWP., New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a massive 2,500-acre forest fire in Manchester Township, Ocean County.

Officials said Wednesday morning that the fire reached 2,500 acres in size and is 10% contained.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on Division Street in Lakehurst on Tuesday night, but by 5 a.m. Wednesday, residents were able to return to their homes.

There are about 75 structures in the way of this fast moving fire and local volunteer firefighters are guarding the buildings to keep them from being damaged or destroyed.

Route 539 between Buckalew Drive and Horicon Road is currently closed, and Route 70 between Route 539 and Lakehurst Circle is closed in both directions as crews work to contain this.

Janice Yu has details on the wildfire and how flames have spread throughout the morning.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department are both working to gain control of the fire that is burning on federal, state and private property along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In Teaneck, one firefighter was hurt while crews worked to put out a brushfire. Members of more than a dozen agencies battled the flames that broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The wind and dry conditions are making it easier for these fires to spread quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

