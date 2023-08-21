Firefighters battle 100-acre wildfire burning in South Jersey state forest

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire that began burning in the Wharton State Forest on Sunday.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire that began burning in the Wharton State Forest on Sunday.

Officials say the flames broke out in the area of Jackson Road near the Atco Dragway in Waterford Township. It has since spread to both Camden and Burlington counties.

It was first reported just after 2:45 p.m.

The wildfire was 100 acres in size and 0% contained as of Sunday night.

Assistant State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly told Action News that residents in the area do not need to be concerned by the flames.

Donnelly also said no injuries were reported and there were no evacuations.

Roughly 40 firefighters were sent into the state forest to try to control the wildfire.

Crews are now in the process of building containment lines to keep it from burning further.

Donnelly hopes to have containment lines up by Monday morning.

"Right now, things are in our favor. The wind has settled down, the sun is in. Basically, the conditions to work in are favorable for us. I don't anticipate any problems with what our plan is," said Donnelly.

He also said there is a contingency plan in place in case of an emergency.

Roads may be closed on Monday while crews work to keep the flames under control.

