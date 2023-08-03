Father drowns saving 3 young children from Franklin Township river

The search for a missing swimmer in the Delaware and Raritan Canal in Franklin Township, New Jersey, ended in tragedy after the victim was found dead.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A father drowned as he tried to save his children from a river in Franklin Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities recovered the body of 42-year-old Rolando Camarillo-Cholula of South River from the Millstone River.

Authorities say he saved his three kids before he slipped and went under the water himself.

Witnesses say the children, ages 8, 11 and 13, went into the water and quickly became distressed after 2 p.m.

That's when Camarillo-Cholula went into the water, pulled his children to shallow water, but struggled to maintain his balance.

First responders at the scene went into the water but their efforts to save him were unsuccessful. His body was recovered shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

The Franklin Township Police Department would like to remind residents that causeways, lakes, and all waterways can hide dangers like hidden currents, sudden depths, and cold shock.

When traveling along the canal and towpath, look for postings that provide guidance on prohibited areas and activities.

