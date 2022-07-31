Actor, rapper Ice-T to open cannabis dispensary in Jersey City this fall

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Actor and rapper Ice-T is adding another business to his impressive resume -- cannabis.
New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City.
The hip-hop legend teamed up with the owner of 'The Medicine Woman,' for the new venture.
They plan to open a 5,000-foot dispensary this fall.
They tout that it will be just a few miles from downtown New York City.
