NJ man arrested on terror charges, allegedly wanted to bomb Trump Tower

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man who threatened to shoot everyone at a pro-Israel rally and who said he wanted to "bomb Trump Tower" was arrested Wednesday on charges of trying to provide support to Hamas.Jonathan Xie, 20, of Basking Ridge, NJ was arrested without incident Wednesday morning and is due to make an initial appearance in federal court in Newark.According to court records, Xie thought about joining the Army, quoting him as saying he wanted "to learn how to kill... So I can use that knowledge."He allegedly appeared in an Instagram Live video last month in which he stated he was against Zionism and the neo-liberal establishment. In the same video he displayed a Hamas flag, retrieved a handgun and stated "I'm gonna go to the (expletive) pro-Israel march and I'm going to shoot everybody."In another Instagram post court records quoted Xie as saying "I want to shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators...you can get a gun and shoot your way through or use a vehicle and ram people... all you need is a gun or a vehicle to go on a rampage..."Xie's social media accounts were loaded with terror propaganda, the FBI said, and declarations of support for Bashar al Assad, Saddam Hussein and North Korea.Around April 20, 2019, FBI surveillance observed Xie outside of the Trump Tower building in New York City.Shortly thereafter, according to Instagram records, Xie posted two photos to his Instagram account: One with the words "I want to bomb Trump Tower" imposed over the building image and the other with the words "(S)hould I bomb Trump Tower," a "Yes No" poll, and an emoji of a bomb imposed over the Trump Tower building image.Xie subsequently posted on Instagram, "Okay, so I went to NYC today and passed by Trump Tower and then I started laughing hysterically . . . I forgot to visit the Israeli embassy in NYC . . .i want to bomb this place along with Trump Tower."