New Jersey man arrested for allegedly attacking officers during Capitol riot

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey was arrested Monday for his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

According to the FBI, Christopher Quaglin, was seen "repeatedly assaulting multiple law enforcement officers."

They depicted Quaglin as a part of the pro-Trump mob on the "front line" of the riot.

Body camera footage captured him wearing a red, white and blue shirt, a black helmet with a camera attached to it, and a gas mask, according to court records.

It also alleges Quaglin shouted towards Metropolitan Police officers in an expletive laced rant.

FBI officials say Quaglin grabbed onto a fence, shook it, and pushed against it while MPD officers were on the other side of the fence.

Quaglin allegedly pushed and shoved several MPD and Capitol Police officers. When a line of officers dropped their shields and retreated Quaglin allegedly picked them up and started passing the shields to other rioters.
On other video, the FBI said he could be seen "attacking officers with a stolen riot shield and spraying them with a chemical irritant."


In one video, Quaglin says "When you guys see the footage, I was the guy in the red, white and, uh, blue hoodie."

During an initial appearance in Trenton, the judge ordered Quaglin released on unsecured bond, home detention, electronic monitoring, but stayed his order 24 hours to allow the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. to appeal his ruling to the presiding judge of that jurisdiction.

