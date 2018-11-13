New Jersey man blames New York Jets for DWI crash after arrest

Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man in New Jersey who was arrested for driving while intoxicated after getting into a car accident on Sunday had quite the excuse for police at the scene, blaming it on a struggling NFL team.

As 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock was being administered a field sobriety test by police in Wayne, he told the officers "I drank too much because the Jets suck."

Police said Greyshock, who failed the sobriety test, appeared visibly intoxicated to officers at the scene, who also noted a heavy odor of alcohol and liquid stains on his jeans.

While searching his vehicle, officers discovered a bottle of whiskey and marijuana in view on the center console.

The accident occurred on Alps Road and Route 23 North.

Greyshock is charged with assault by auto, driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

