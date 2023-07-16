5 hospitalized after tree branch falls in New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a very scary situation in New Jersey on Saturday night when a tree branch crashed to the ground.

Eyewitnesses at Hudson County Park say families were barbequing just underneath the tree limb and as many as five people were taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

It is unclear if the weather played a role in the incident.

