Murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A murder suspect from Florida was shot and killed by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Jersey City.

Officers were armed with a warrant when they went to arrest the man on Saturday night. During the encounter, the opened fire, wounding him.

The man later died at the hospital. His name has not been released, but authorities say he was wanted for murder and attempted murder in Orlando.

The protocol for any fatal officer-involved shooting is for the State Attorney General's office to investigate.

