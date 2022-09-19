Several hospitalized after school bus crashes into 2 cars in Ridgewood

Several people were hospitalized after a school bus apparently ran a red light and crashed into two cars in Ridgewood, New Jersey on Monday.

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a school bus collided with two cars in Ridgewood, New Jersey on Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., when a school bus, traveling north on South Van Dien approaching East Ridgewood Avenue, apparently went through a red light and was hit by a Mazda CX-9 and a Land Rover.

Police say the bus carried a driver, two adult passengers and one 11-year-old child. All four people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover and his 15-year-old daughter were also taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mazda refused medical attention at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

