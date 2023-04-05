Police respond to shooting on basketball court at park in New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police responded to a shooting at a park in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened on the basketball court inside Christopher Columbus Park in Passaic.

Authorities have yet to confirm if there were any victims or any arrests.

The shooting took place in front of people enjoying the spring night at the park, including children - the bullets sending them running for cover.

ALSO READ | What does indictment mean for Trump?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.