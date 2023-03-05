2 killed in shooting at Newark bodega

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a shooting at a Newark bodega.

It happened on Saturday evening at the Lopez Corner Store on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

There is no word on the identities of the victims.

The shooter has not been arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

