Jersey City shooting suspects ID'd, case preliminarily investigated as domestic terrorism

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The suspects have been identified in the deadly shootout in Jersey City and now authorities are preliminarily investigating the incident as a case of domestic terrorism.
Law enforcement sources have identified the suspects as 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham.
They were believed to be followers of the Black Israelites, a group that expressed hatred toward Jewish people. The group is also known for anti-government and anti-police sentiments.
At least one suspect had recently posted anti-Semitic statements online, sources say.
The posts were not entered immediately before attack and it is not yet known if they are connected to the shootout, but sources say they are part of the probe.
All but one of the victims have been identified.
The officer was identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five who had been with the department since 2006, and Rabbi David Niederman, President of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, identified the two Orthodox Jewish victims in the supermarket as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and 33-year-old mother of five Mindel Ferencz.
The third victim found inside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive has not been identified.
