National Weather Service investigating whether tornado hit South Jersey

[930 AM] A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely. We would appreciate any wind damage reports from early this morning. Thanks! #njwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 9, 2022

Tree branch came through this couple’s roof around 5am. @6abc pic.twitter.com/z7JrcbN61U — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) June 9, 2022

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether strong storms early Thursday morning spawned a tornado in Camden County, New Jersey.The storm hit around 5 a.m., and Chopper 6 from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia was over Deer Park Circle in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, which is one of the areas being investigated.Toppled trees and fallen branches could be seen scattered throughout the community.The National Weather Service is looking for reports of any wind damage.Gloucester Township police say several 911 calls came in from residents in the Deer Park Development reporting storm damage, including one who said a large tree had fallen over and went through the roof of their home.In all, police say approximately five homes had some storm-related damage.However, police say none of the homes sustained structural damage, and no residents were displaced.Along with damage to the homes, trees also fell onto parked cars and into the road.No injuries have been reported.Gloucester Township Police and Atlantic City Electric were also on the scene.----------