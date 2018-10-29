New Jersey teacher accused of sexual conduct, sending photos to student

(Bergen County Sheriff's Office)

Eyewitness News
LODI, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teacher in New Jersey is under arrest after prosecutors say she sent sexually explicit photos and videos and had sex with a student.

Authorities say Stephanie Carafa, 32, who works at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi, had sent sexually explicit photos and videos to a teen under the age of 16.

After investigating further, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Lodi Police Department discovered that Carafa also engaged in sexual conduct with the student.

Carafa is the daughter of Lodi mayor Emil Carafa Jr.

She's charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual conduct.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
