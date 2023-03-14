Several freight train cars derail in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several cars of a freight train have derailed in New Jersey.

The trains, running in the Conrail Yard adjacent to 440 South in Bayonne, derailed around 1 p.m. Monday.

Luckily none of the seven cars tipped over and nothing spilled from the trains.

Crews are working through the night to fix it all. Work is expected to impact travel on Route 440 near the Bayonne Bridge.

----------

