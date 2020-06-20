NJ Transit, Amtrak lines between New York, Newark resumes after stuck portal bridge

Officials say the bridge failed to close properly around 9:50 a.m.
NJ Transit said rail service in and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 45-minute delays. Midtown Direct service has resumed in and out of Penn Station New York.
Plagued by delays, a renovation of the 110-year-old structure will be fully funded by the federal government.
Officials say the project is nearly $2 billion.
The new bridge will speed up train service along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.
