Service resumes after power outage derails commute for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers from NYC's Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service is back to normal at New York's Penn Station after an outage caused rolling delays during the Monday evening rush.

Major delays impacted New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers as commuters tried to get home.

Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey Transit said two NJ Transit trains were disabled, in two separate instances, while heading into Penn Station because of the overhead wire issues.

Amtrak said power was finally restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers were warned to expect residual delays.

There has been no word what led to the outage.





