15 injured after NJ Transit bus crashes into pole near Port Authority

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Several people were injured after New Jersey Transit bus crashed into a pole heading to Port Authority.

NJ Transit officials say 15 people were injured in the bus crash heading from Fort Lee to Port Authority.

They say the bus crashed into a pillar on the upper ramp into the terminal around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Four others were treated at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

