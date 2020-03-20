Coronavirus

Coronavirus New Jersey: NJ Transit shifts to weekend schedule during week

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced it will adjust rail service starting Friday.

All weekday rail service, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, will operate on a weekend schedule, officials announced.

The following modifications will be in place until further notice:

-Gladstone Branch rail service will operate on weekdays only
-Eight extra trips will operate between Dover and Hoboken during weekdays only.

However, bus, light rail and Access Link will remain on weekday schedules.

NJ Transit says if and when service adjustments are necessary to those systems, it will immediately communicate those changes to customers.

NJ Transit also said it has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours including handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.

