New Jersey woman missing for 2 weeks found save, back home with family

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman who was missing for more than two weeks has been found alive.Nyrah Barner Curry is back home with her family in Paterson, though further details of how and where she was located have not been released.The 20-year-old was reported missing after she left to go to a party in Brooklyn on February 11 and didn't return home.Her cell phone was found in Manhattan, but there was no sign of her, prompting the family to ask the public for help.Her brother, Elijahwan Curry, had said he was texting with her that night."It was Nyrah, like she was like, 'OK I'm coming back, I need to see Lani,'" Curry said. "Lani is my niece."He said that he thought as time passed, someone else started responding.He said he wrote to her saying, "Who is this? Nyrah? You OK?" and he told her their grandmother was in the hospital - which was a lie to see if she would call.But he says the response he got was simply, "Yeah this me and is grams OK.""It was a different feeling I had," Curry said. "Usually Nyrah would keep me updated with everything...but from Sunday it wasn't nothing."----------