ELMWOOD PARK, Bergen County (WABC) --The past couple of days have been a whirlwind for many of the workers at Marcal Paper Mills facility in Elmwood Park following the devastating fire that burned their workplace down to the ground.
Workers are happy no one was hurt, but now they are trying to figure out their next move -- some 500 workers are now without jobs.
"The Marcal plant was my second family," one displaced employee said. "We hope to see them rebuild."
The workers are anticipating a company meeting next week to hopefully get some answers about their futures.
Meanwhile, firefighters were continuing to pour water on the hot spots at the site of the blaze that began in an area where bales of paper -- weighing up to 5,000 pounds -- were stored.
The high winds caused the fire to spread and forced the fire department to take a defensive posture in battling the massive fire.
Some workers are seeing the rubble left behind after the blaze for the very first time, expressing shock and surprise over the scope of the devastation.
However, the workers said they have gotten tremendous support from family, friends and the community.
"I spend nearly 37 years here," said a former company manager who is coming to grips with the loss of the location she called her second home. "Now I wonder, what's next?"
