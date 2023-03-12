Nor'easter updates: Tri-State bracing for a major storm

Brittany Bell says sun will turn to clouds on Sunday ahead of a major winter storm.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State area is bracing for a powerful nor'easter to bring heavy rain, snow, and damaging winds to start the week.

AccuWeather says a nor'easter will push northward along the mid-Atlantic coast late Sunday night into Tuesday, with the storm's center deepening as it swings into coastal New England.

While New York City and Long Island may only see a coating to a couple of inches of snow, areas north of I-287 could receive significant snowfall.

New York Governor Hochul advised residents living and working in impacted regions to avoid any unnecessary travel as slippery surfaces and reduced visibility will impact commutes Monday evening, all day Tuesday and likely Wednesday morning.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a weather system set to bring significant snowfall to the eastern parts of the state, particularly for areas along the Hudson River and around the Capital Region," Governor Hochul said.

Winter Storm Watches are currently in effect for the entire eastern part of New York State, north of New York City.

The track of the storm can have a significant impact on conditions in northern New Jersey and southeastern New York. Any slight shift could spell trouble for how much snow the region receives.

