1 dead after tree comes crashing down on 2 moving vehicles in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11170288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has more on flooding in New Jersey has a major nor'easter slams the state.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say one person is dead after an apparent freak accident in which a tree limb fell on two vehicles traveling on a road in Morris Township this morning.It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Mendham Road.Police say one vehicle was traveling east and the other west when the limb came crashing down on both vehicles.One person suffered minor injuries. The other was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.The accident happened the morning after a powerful nor'easter tore through the Tri-State area, causing flooding and other problems.----------