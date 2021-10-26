Nor'easter causes flooded roads, stuck cars in New Jersey

Local roads, including an underpass in Lodi, filled with water.
At first, police allowed some traffic to roll through the high water, but they were keeping a close eye on the situation and blocking most of the traffic from the area.
As the rain fell, there were concerns in the area about the Saddle River, which is swollen and expected to crest in the afternoon.
During Ida, many of the small rivers and streams became dangerous with rapid currents which swept people away and claimed the lives of many motorists around the state who got trapped in floodwaters.
The flooding was already causing problems in the city of Passaic with road closures and roads covered with water.
The rain also raised concerns in Cresskill where the high school was badly damaged by Ida. Tuesday's rain made streets in town impassable.
As bad as conditions were early in the morning, it could become tricky in the evening as the winds are supposed to pick up and power lines could be impacted.
In Middlesex County, there was even a water rescue. Shanta Nolberto said she tried to turn around when she saw the flooded street, but her car started smoking.
Toni Yates reports from the scene in Dunellen:
Officials are trying not to repeat the tragedies from last month and are asking people to stay off the roads.
"Most of the state has already well over one inch and parts of the shore had exceeded two inches of rain by early rainfall by early this morning," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "There are active flash flood warnings and watches across the entire state. Right now 10 counties are in a flood warning and 11 are in flood watch those 10 are home to 6.3 million of our 9.3 million residents. And remember when it rains it can flood. As we learned tragically last month, floods just don't happen in low lying or coastal areas."
WATCH: Updated storm track and forecast
With the winds expected to pick up, there are concerns about power outages.
The utilities are watching and report less than 4,000 outages at this point.
Also, remember there could be delays on buses because of road closures and detours.
Earlier in the morning, several school districts decided to close ahead of the storm.
They had issues with buildings flooding during the last big rain storm in September, from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Heavy rain this morning on the Garden State Parkway. Most of New Jersey is under a flash flood watch and @PhilMurphyNJ has declared a State of Emergency. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/Pg6IAWwPvI— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 26, 2021
This time school officials in several districts are not taking any chances, canceling all in-person and remote classes Tuesday.
Schools in Bayonne, Harrison, Jersey City, Montclair and West New York were among those taking the day off.
School Closings | Find out which schools are closed in your district
Across the state, 30 people died during Ida, many of them drowning while trapped in their cars.
Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency, asking people to limit travel.
"We encourage everyone to stay safe," Murphy said. "Do not attempt to drive or otherwise enter into a flooded street or area. If you lose power, call your outage in to your provider and stay clear from any downed power lines."
