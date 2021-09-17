Father and son killed in house fire in North Arlington, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11024471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

NORTH ARLINGTON, Bergen County (WABC) -- A father and a son died in a house fire in North Arlington early Friday morning.The 76 year father and his 45 year old son were both pulled from the flames that broke out on the second floorThey were both pronounced dead at the hospital.The older man's wife survived and is being treated.Firefighters quickly brought the third alarm fire under control and are now investigating the cause.