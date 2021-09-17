Father and son killed in house fire in North Arlington, New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, Bergen County (WABC) -- A father and a son died in a house fire in North Arlington early Friday morning.

The 76 year father and his 45 year old son were both pulled from the flames that broke out on the second floor

They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.



The older man's wife survived and is being treated.

Firefighters quickly brought the third alarm fire under control and are now investigating the cause.

This breaking story will be updated.

