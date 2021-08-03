coronavirus new york

Northwell requiring employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Northwell Health announces vaccine or testing mandate for employees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a notable shift from just last week, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, Northwell Health, will now require all employees to get the COVID vaccine or face regular testing.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by August 16 will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Those who fail to get tested "in a timely manner" will face disciplinary action, including termination, a spokesperson tells ABC.

Northwell was already requiring new hires to be vaccinated, as well as any volunteers on campus, but as of last week they were not imposing any blanket requirement on all employees -- looking towards the vaccines' full approval for next steps -- though leaving the door open as things change. And that's now, "in order to ensure the safety of the patients and communities we serve," a Northwell spokesperson said.

"We believe it is our obligation to set an example for the community by getting our team members vaccinated."



Read the Full Statement Below

"Northwell's vaccination program, which focuses on educating our unvaccinated team members, has been successful in getting 77 percent of our workforce vaccinated. However, in order to ensure the safety of the patients and communities we serve, we will be now requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Team members who are not fully vaccinated by August 16th will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Those who fail to get tested in a timely manner will face adverse action that could progress up to and include termination.

Northwell has already required all new hires, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated.

As New York State's largest private employer and health care provider, we believe it is our obligation to set an example for the community by getting our team members vaccinated."

ALSO READ | Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

The company said people have until early September to comply.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19northwell health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Average number of cases exceeds last summer's peak
Nassau County to announce new traveling vaccination program
Amid COVID case surge, calls grow for tougher rules
COVID Updates: Employers ratchet up pressure on unvaccinated
TOP STORIES
Brutal attack on man in wheelchair caught on camera
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
Amid COVID case surge, calls grow for tougher rules
Nassau County to announce new traveling vaccination program
Simone Biles wins bronze on balance beam
AccuWeather: More clouds, still pleasant
Man wanted for punching woman in face while walking by in Manhattan
Show More
Fire at Princeton Theological Seminary
Boeing set to retry test flight to International Space Station
Innocent bystander struck by gunfire outside bodega speaks out
Neighbors say marijuana cultivation plant causing a stink
Search on for suspects who yelled anti-gay slurs, attacked victims
More TOP STORIES News