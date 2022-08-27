Police: Red paint thrown on Notorious BIG mural in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who defaced a Brooklyn mural dedicated to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

The mural is located at St. James Place and Fulton in Clinton Hill.

Police say someone threw red paint on the mural and wrote the words 'East Coast.'

The mural sits next to a barber shop and is just down the street from where Biggie, also known as Christopher Wallace once lived.

