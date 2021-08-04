NYC nurse honored with Barbie doll made in her likeness for her work during pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10927170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A nurse who treated Brooklyn's first COVID-19 patient, survived a serious bout with the disease herself, and then returned to work to care for others is being honored with a Barbie doll made in her likeness.Amy O'Sullivan works in the Emergency Room at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick.She became ill due to the coronavirus and was eventually put on a ventilator, but O'Sullivan was fortunate enough to recover and returned to work just a few weeks later."When I was sick all I thought about was getting back to work. I needed to help and that's how we all felt. We all felt that need to help. As tired as we we're, we never stopped," O'Sullivan said.She's one of six women toy company Mattel is spotlighting with their own one-of-a-kind doll for their work during the pandemic."It took my breath away actually, I almost cried and I'm not a crier. I was amazed by the detail, the effort, and the amount of love they put into it," O'Sullivan said.Amy's doll isn't for sale but it represents Barbie's new first responder collection that's now available.She remembers not seeing barbies that looked like her growing up and she hopes the representation inspires others."I think this is so wonderful that barbie is putting out a project like this to encourage other little kids. That you can be nurses and doctors and you may be the next role models for your generation," O'Sullivan said.The doll is already leaving her kids beaming with pride."It was brain shocking. I didn't know that she was actually going to be a barbie and then I saw it and then I was proud," O'Sullivan's daughter, Summer, said.Additionally, the Barbie brand will donate $5 for each doctor, nurse or paramedic doll sold at participating Target locations during the month of August to the First Responders Children's Foundation.The organization benefits the children of first responders.----------