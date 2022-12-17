Nutley volunteer fire chief arrested after he tried luring child for sexual activity: Police

Investigators say Henry Meola arranged to meet a person, who he believed was a minor, for sexual activity.

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Nutley, NJ fire chief was arrested after local police were told about a luring incident.

Officials say 33-year-old Henry Meola arranged to meet someone, who he believed was a minor, for sexual activity in North Bergen.

Police later arrested Meola in his Nutley home and he was charged with luring and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Meola is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court virtually at 1 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.